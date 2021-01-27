A Short Break & Warmer

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Snowfall subsided a bit last night, but we live with a chance of scattered mixed showers until noon or a little after today. Skies will become partly cloudy. Highs will reach the low 40's and southerly winds will pick up to 10-15 mph; gusting to 25 mph. Under mostly cloudy skies, tonight's lows will be in the 20's. Southerly winds will back off to 5-10 mph after midnight.

Look for a slight chance of scattered mixed showers through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40's and lows in the 20's. A modest warming trend will have us in the mid 40's Saturday and around 50 Sunday, but a chance of scattered and isolated mixed showers will stay with us into the middle of next week. Cooler temperatures can be expected by then, as well.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!