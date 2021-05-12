Warmer; Breezy PM

Local Forecast

A gentle westerly flow will bring us a very pleasant day today. A scattered cloud or two will enhance a sunny day, as highs reach the mid to upper 70's. NW breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph, with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher. Those breezes will turn light and variable tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear and overnight lows will be mild, in the mid 30's to low 40's.

These very pleasant conditions will continue right through the coming weekend. In fact, with plenty of sunshine through Saturday and Sunday, highs are expected to reach the low 80's Sunday. Temperatures will cool to something more average for this time of year by Tuesday. That is also when we will see an ever so slight chance of some isolated showers.

