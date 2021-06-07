Chilly; showers coming

Local Forecast

GOOD MONDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

The advance of a chilly, wet system from the NW will keep out skies mostly cloudy today. Highs will only reach the low 60's, but NW winds will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will thicken going into tonight and then deliver about a 20% chance of scattered showers by morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's, with NW breezes picking up a bit. Upper elevations stand a chance of seeing some snow.

In the NewsChannel 21 weather center, I'm Bob Shaw -- have a sparkling day in Central Oregon!