More record heat

Scorching sunshine and record high temperatures are expected once again today. Highs will be between 100 and 110 for all of Central Oregon. Add to this a SE wind at a gusty 10-20 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight. Like daytime highs, our overnight lows will be about 25 degrees above average, in the low 60's to low 70's. Gusty southerly breezes in the evening will reduce to 5-10 mph after midnight.

An Excessive Heat Warning will stay in place for the next few days. Currently it is scheduled to be lifted Thursday at 8:00 PM, but don’t be surprised if it gets extended. When temperatures do cool, they will only back down to the mid to upper 90's. As long as gusty winds stay in our forecast, we can also expect a Red Flag Warning to stay in place. Protecting yourself and your pets from this extreme heat and observing fire safety regulations will be critical.

