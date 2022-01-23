Record temperatures

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

The warm weather just keeps on coming as we saw 60 degree temperatures across the region today. Redmond tied its record high of 63 degrees today, and could have another chance this week.

Temperatures for the next week are looking to stay steady in the 50s, and perhaps even challenge 60 degrees again on Monday.

We finally see a chance for some rain and snow again, starting on Saturday night. The chance is mild at best, but worth keeping an eye on as the week develops.

