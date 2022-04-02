One more blast of winter

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Hope everyone enjoyed the beautiful spring weather and sunshine in Central Oregon on Saturday because we're about to go through lots of changes over the next 72 hours.

For starters, the east slopes of the Cascades are in a winter storm watch until Tuesday morning. This system will bring clouds into region starting Sunday morning before snow starts in the mountains that evening. The biggest time for accumulations will be Monday as we're expecting, in total, the potential for 10-18 inches of snow at Mt. Bachelor by Tuesday.

For much of the region, we'll see rain as snow levels will hover around 4500-5000 feet. There's the potential for some wintry mix in the early mornings and late evenings but otherwise, just rain and high winds.

Most of the region will be in a high wind watch starting Monday and lasting into Monday night and we're expecting sustained winds between 20-30 mph with gusts that could reach 50.

By Tuesday things clear out quickly and while Tuesday will be clear and cool, things warm up quickly through the rest of the week, topping out in the mid 70s by Thursday.

