Windy; chance of showers

The advancing system will thicken our clouds and deliver a 20-30% chance of showers that will stay with us until 10 p.m. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40's to low 50's. SW winds will pick up to 10-20 mph this afternoon. Gusts will reach 30-35 mph. Southerly winds at 5-15 mph will stay pretty gusty tonight. We will see some clearing by morning as overnight lows dip to the upper teens to mid 20's.

Mostly sunny skies will carry us through the middle of the week. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and then climb back into the mid 50's Thursday. We will go into the weekend with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid to upper 40's. Partly cloudy skies Sunday will become mostly cloudy Monday, but we are not expecting any more showers. Highs will be right around 50 degrees.

