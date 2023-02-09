GOOD THURSDAY EVENING, EVERYONE...

A nice little ridge of high pressure overhead means we not only start our day under clear skies, that is where we will spend most of it, as well. It will also deliver the warmest day we will see this week. With plenty of sunshine our highs will reach the low to mid 50’s. Southerly winds will pick up to 10-15 mph with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher. That high pressure will continue its trek eastward allowing a few clouds in later in the day. Under partly cloudy skies tonight's lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's. Southerly winds will stay breezy.

Skies turn mostly cloudy Friday and highs drop into the mid 40's, but we will stay dry through much of the day. There is a slight chance that we will see a few late day showers into Friday night. A very pleasant weekend follows. Skies will stay mostly clear until Sunday night. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 40's and Sunday in the low 50's. Clouds will thicken Sunday night as the next weak system moves in. We will see a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday as cooler air moves in. Highs around 50 Monday will cool to the upper 30's Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies Wednesday will see highs around 40.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!