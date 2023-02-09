Sunshine; Warmest Day

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Due to a strengthening ridge of high pressure we start the day under clear skies and it won't be until later in the day until we see much by way of any clouds build in. Today will also be our warmest day of the week as highs reach the mid 50's. Southerly winds will pick up to 10-15 mph with gusts a bit higher. Under partly cloudy skies tonight's lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's. Southerly winds will stay breezy.

Skies turn mostly cloudy Friday and highs drop into the mid 40's, but we will stay dry. A very pleasant weekend follows. Skies will stay mostly clear until Sunday night. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 40's and Sunday in the low 50's. Clouds will thicken Sunday night as the next weak system moves in. We will see a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday as cooler air moves in. Highs around 50 Monday will cool to the upper 30's Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies Wednesday will see highs around 40.

