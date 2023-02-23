COLD; bitter wind chill; snow tapers off

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Light snowfall this morning is likely to stay with us all day, becoming heavier at times. Highs will be in the mid-teens to low 20',s with northerly winds at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. The wind chill factor will make it feel like near zero degrees. Snow showers will taper off by midnight and we will see some modest clearing. Lows will be in single digits to below zero, with NW winds staying gusty all night.

We will see some additional clearing Friday. Under partly cloudy skies, we will stay cold, with highs in the low to mid 20's. Sunny skies are expected Saturday, with highs climbing back in the mid 40's. Skies will become mostly cloudy Sunday and deliver a chance of some snow showers. Highs will be around 40. We will repeat this again Monday. We will get some additional clearing through the middle of the coming week, with highs staying in the low 40's.

