Breezy, cloudy, storm moving in

We're waking up to dry conditions, but we wont stay that way all day. The Cascades will feel some precipitation early in the day, and that will continue inland, as by tonight we will all be seeing some precipitation from the new storm system. Winds will stay westerly and blustery at 5-15 mph but could gust as high as 20 mph. Our highs during the day won't cool off just yet, as they'll reach the upper 40s again.

On Saturday, things will become more severe, as we'll stay wet all day. We'll see a wintry mix of rain and snow turn to snow, and temperatures cool off a few degrees on average to the mid 40s, as heavy snow hits the Cascades. Westerly winds will continue to linger throughout the weekend. The cooling trend will continue to Sunday, where will see even more snowfall. It will be early to middle of next week before we dry out and start to warm back up.

