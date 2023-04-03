Stilly chilly with a chance of snow showers

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today brings a chance of scattered and isolated snow showers throughout the High Desert. Most of Central Oregon is looking at a 20-30% chance, but the cities of La Pine, Sunriver, and Sisters have a 60-80% chance of seeing some light snowfall. Winds will turn southerly and subside to a more gentle 5-10 mph. Overnight temperatures will remain very chilly in the low 20s.

Wednesday will begin a warming trend with large jumps in both the highs of the day and the lows overnight. In the warmest parts of the day we'll be looking at temperatures scattered throughout the 40s, with some cities possibly even reaching the 50 degree mark. We'll stay dry on Wednesday under mostly clear skies, and winds will remain gentle. The warming trend that starts Wednesday will continue through the rest of the week and throughout the weekend where we'll reach the mid 60s with some looking at a chance to see 70 degrees for the first time in a while.

