Increased Rain & Wind Today

The patchy fog we are facing this morning has the potential to be dense in some areas, so do watch for reduced visibility this morning. Skies are mostly cloudy this morning and we are expecting rain showers through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60's to low 70's today. We will see an increasing chance of rain through the day with SW winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Rain and snow are likely overnight with lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's. Westerly winds will be a gusty 5-15 mph.

Storm activity will taper off Tuesday morning, but that is also when we will see the invasion of a cold body of air. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through Thursday, but highs will only be in the mid to upper 40's. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's. Skies will stay mostly clear from Friday through the weekend. We will also see a nice warming trend that will have us back near 70 by Sunday.

