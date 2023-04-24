Warming up under sunny skies

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We'll wake up to some chilly temperatures from our overnight lows, but will warm up back to highs similar to what we felt this weekend, in the mid 60s. Southerly winds will turn westerly and remain mild between 5 -10 mph. We will enjoy clear, sunny skies all day.

Overnight, our lows will also warm up a bit in advance of more warming on Wednesday. Temperatures across the High Desert will be in the upper 30s. Wednesday looks to bring us some even warmer temperatures. Under mostly clear skies, we should see temperatures scattered throughout the 70s in the warmest parts of our day.

