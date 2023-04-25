Even warmer under mostly clear skies

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today we'll continue our warming trend. This time, it will take our temperatures to the low to mid 70s in the warmest parts of the day. Winds will remain gentle at less than 10 mph, but turn southerly as the day progresses. Lows overnight will also continue to rise, only dropping to the low to mid 40s in the chilliest parts of the night.

Thursday promises to be similar to Wednesday. There will be a warmup of a few degrees in both the highs and lows, but similar light cloud cover. This comes in advance of the peak of the warming trend, Friday to Saturday, when temperatures will be felt in the low 80s.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!