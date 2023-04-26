Beautiful, sunny, and warm in Central Oregon

Good Wednesday evening, C.O.!

We continued our warming trend day and are enjoying daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s under beautiful, sunny skies. Northerly winds have remained gentle, below 10 mph. Overnight, we will remain mostly clear, with mild northerly winds. We'll also continue to stay dry, as we enjoy more mild overnight lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be very similar to today. Under minimal cloud cover, we'll enjoy another day of temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with light winds that will turn northwesterly, and similarly mild lows overnight. By the end of our work week, it looks like we'll be reaching temperatures in the low 80s!

Have a great evening and enjoy this beautiful weather!

