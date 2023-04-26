Mostly sunny, staying warm

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We'll wake up to some temperatures that are comparably mild to what we've seen overnight recently. After starting our day in the low 40s, we'll warm back up to the mid to upper 70s in the warmest parts of the day. In addition to the temperatures, today will be also be similar to yesterday's weather with mostly sunny skies and mild winds.

Overnight our lows will remain mild in the mid 40s, before our warming trend continues into Friday. Friday will be the first day of the year that our temperatures reach more than 80 degrees. Under beautiful sunny skies, we'll carry that weather into our weekend before a new cold front rolls into the PNW and starts to reverse some of our warming trend.

