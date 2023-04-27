GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today under sunny skies, we'll see our first 80-degree day of the year in Central Oregon. In the warmest part of the day, all of us will feel temperatures in the low 80s as this warming trend starts to peak. Winds will remain gentle at less than 10 mph but turn southerly. Overnight lows will be very mild, in the mid 40s.

Saturday looks to be very similar to today; sunny skies, highs in the low-to-mid 80s, and continuing to stay dry. Sunday will change things a bit as a cold front rolls into the Pacific Northwest. We should see a pretty noticeable drop in temperature of about 10-15 degrees, but do look to stay dry despite western Washington and Oregon expecting some rain.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!