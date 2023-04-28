A Beautiful Day Ahead

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The ridge of high pressure that is bringing us such fair weather reaches its peak strength as we head into the weekend. Under sunny skies our highs will reach the low to mid 80's today. SE breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph, but like yesterday, we may see gusts a bit higher. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the 40's as winds become light and variable overnight.

We may see a high, thin cloud or two Saturday and we will see highs in the mid 80's, once again. Cooler temperatures and mostly sunny skies Sunday will mark the departure of this powerful ridge. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will mark the beginning of the new work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60's Monday and return to the low to mid 70's Tuesday and Wednesday. A very slight chance of scattered showers will move through Monday night. The next slight chance of showers will be wednesday night and into Thursday.

