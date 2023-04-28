Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
New
Published 6:37 AM

A Beautiful Day Ahead

KTVZ

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

The ridge of high pressure that is bringing us such fair weather reaches its peak strength as we head into the weekend. Under sunny skies our highs will reach the low to mid 80's today. SE breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph, but like yesterday, we may see gusts a bit higher. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the 40's as winds become light and variable overnight. 

We may see a high, thin cloud or two Saturday and we will see highs in the mid 80's, once again. Cooler temperatures and mostly sunny skies Sunday will mark the departure of this powerful ridge. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will mark the beginning of the new work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60's Monday and return to the low to mid 70's Tuesday and Wednesday. A very slight chance of scattered showers will move through Monday night. The next slight chance of showers will be wednesday night and into Thursday. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content