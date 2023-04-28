Beautiful spring weekend looks to end a bit cooler

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We've reached the end of the work week and have really been spoiled with the beautiful spring weather. Today's highs are warmer than 80 degrees, and lows overnight look to stay pretty mild, in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds have remained pretty gentle today, just at or below 10 mph out of the south.

Saturday looks to be very similar to today: more than 80 degrees in the warmest parts of the day, mild winds, and beautiful sunshine. Lows overnight Saturday will dip down a bit, though, as a cold front starts moving into the Pacific Northwest.

By Sunday, we will start to feel it in the highs of the day. Right now, those are only expected to be in the low 70s. Still, it's a ways warmer than where we started this warming trend at the end of last week.

Have a great weekend and enjoy that beautiful weather!

