CHILLY W/ SHOWERS

Some fairly weak storm activity across the region will give us a 20-40% chance of scattered showers throughout the day and into tonight. Highs will be in the mid 50's to around 60 degrees. Northerly breezes will stay gentle for a portion of the day at 5-10 mph. Later today and overnight winds will turn NW and pick up to 5-15 mph, gusting as high as 20-25 mph.

Skies will become partly cloudy Tuesday and our highs will climb back into the low 70's. Winds will turn southerly at 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies will carry us through Tuesday night. Look for partly cloudy skies with a chance of late day thunderstorms Wednesday. Highs will stay warm, in the mid 70's. Mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain showers will stay with us Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms are possible Thursday. Cooler temperatures will also invade the area. We will see partly cloudy skies over the weekend with a slight chance of rain showers Sunday.

