Possible Late Day Thunderstorms

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Moisture moving in over some warm daytime highs today will take a mild day and turn it stormy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's and westerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Clouds will thicken and we will see about a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms. The chance of overnight thunderstorms will increase a bit. Lows will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's. Winds will turn nw at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain showers will stay with us Thursday and Friday. We will also see cooling temperatures as cold air mixes with this storm activity. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50's. We will stay cool Sunday and Monday under partly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers. By Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs a bit closer to average.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!