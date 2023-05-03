Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 5:49 AM

Possible Late Day Thunderstorms

KTVZ

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

Moisture moving in over some warm daytime highs today will take a mild day and turn it stormy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's and westerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Clouds will thicken and we will see about a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms. The chance of overnight thunderstorms will increase a bit. Lows will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's. Winds will turn nw at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. 

Mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain showers will stay with us Thursday and Friday. We will also see cooling temperatures as cold air mixes with this storm activity. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50's. We will stay cool Sunday and Monday under partly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers. By Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs a bit closer to average. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content