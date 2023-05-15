Skip to Content
Back to sunshine, warmer temperatures

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

We'll wake up Tuesday to some mild temperatures, after coming off a night where overnight lows only dipped to the upper 40s to low 50s. The storm activity has broken up, and we look to stay dry throughout the day. We'll jump right back into warmer temperatures, and expect to feel temperatures right around 80 degrees in the warmest part of the day.

We'll also begin a modest warming trend that looks to take us to the upper 80s by the end of the work week. Overnight, our lows will warm up a bit as we begin this warming trend. We look to see temperatures in the low to mid 50s in the chilliest parts of the evening. Winds will remain calm out of the west, between 5 - 10 mph.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

