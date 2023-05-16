Warmer, possible but unlikely to see lingering storm activity

Good Tuesday evening, Central Oregon!

So far, many of us have stayed dry throughout the afternoon on the High Desert. We've also warmed back up to the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies have remained mostly clear, but some dark clouds have rolled into Central Oregon. More storm activity still being seen in Washington may make its way toward the High Desert this evening. The moisture combining with the warmer temperatures may cause some scattered rain showers and more storm activity.

Overnight, lows will warm up a few degrees to the low 50s. The rest of the storm activity looks to pass and we'll be back to clear to mostly clear skies. Temperatures should warm up a few more degrees so that all of the High Desert reaches the 80-degree mark. Winds will stay gentle and turn northerly between 5 - 10 mph.

Have a great evening!

