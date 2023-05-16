Warmer, under beautiful, sunny skies

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today we'll wake up to some mild temperatures, after coming off overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. We'll continue a warming trend that should take us all to the 80s in the warmest parts of the day. Winds will stay mild, between 5 - 10 mph but turn northerly. Overnight lows will also warm to the low to mid 50s.

Thursday looks pretty similar to Wednesday, but we'll continue warming a few degrees to the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies will continue, but we may see a cloud or two pop up. Winds will stay mild and northerly between 5 - 10 mph. Lows overnight will stay comfortably in the mid 50s while our warming trend peaks in the upper 80s on Friday.

