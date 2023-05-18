Sunny, warmer before chance of rain showers, thunderstorms tomorrow

Good Thursday evening, Central Oregon!

We've had a beautiful spring day on the High Desert, continuing our warming trend up to the mid 80s. We've stayed dry throughout the day, under mostly sunny skies. Winds have stayed mild, mostly out of the north and northwest. Tonight, temperatures will stay mild in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow, we'll continue to warm up to the peak of our warming trend. In the warmest parts of the day, some of us will see temperatures reach the 90 degree mark, and the rest of us will be in the upper 80s. Lingering moisture in the air is giving us a 30% chance of some scattered rain showers and thunderstorm activity. Winds look to stay northerly and mild between 5 - 10 mph.

Have a great evening!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US