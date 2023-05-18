Warming trend peaks, more thunderstorms possible

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We'll start our day today coming off of some mild overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Because of some lingering moisture in the air, we saw quite a bit of thunderstorm activity last night and have a 30% chance of seeing some more today. Our warming will peak today and many of us will see our thermostats hit that 90-degree mark in the warmest parts of the day. Even the coolest cities on the High Desert will see temperatures in the mid 80s.

Overnight lows will stay pretty mild, and temperatures on Saturday will only cool off a few degrees from their peaks on Friday. Winds look to stay mild, between 5 - 10 mph out of the north. We'll have mostly sunny skies, but carry a 20% chance of lingering storm activity.

By Sunday, we should dry out from any possible storm activity. However, we will cool off about 10 degrees, to the mid 70s. That will set us up for a sunny, dry spring week next week, with temperatures right around our seasonal average, in the low 70s.

