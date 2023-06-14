Sunny & Cool

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The passage of a cold front will clear our skies, but it will also leave us with cool body of air that will not allow temperatures to rise even to normal levels. With plenty of sunshine, our highs will be in the upper 60's to low 70's. NW winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 25-30 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight and that will help thermometers drop into the 30's with some areas getting below freezing. This would be a good night to protect sensitive plants and animals. Winds will turn SW and back off to 5-10 mph.

Sunny skies will stay with us through Friday and highs will return to the low 80's. Under mostly sunny skies, Saturday's highs will be right around average for this time of year. That will mark the beginning of a cool down the will put highs in the upper 50's to low 60's and lows in the low to mid 30's from Sunday into the middle of next week. Also, beginning Sunday night, we will see a slight chance of some scattered showers throughout the region. This, too, will last through the middle of the week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!