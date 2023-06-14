Sunny skies continue through cooler temperatures

Good Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

We continued our cooling trend today, as many of us did not reach 70 degrees in the warmest parts of the day. Despite the cooler temperatures, we've seen sunny to mostly sunny skies all day. They lack of cloud cover will continue overnight, where we'll feel temperatures did all the way into the mid to upper 30s. Winds will gust as high as 20-25 mph today, but subside overnight.

Tomorrow, we'll see a bit of a rebound in daytime highs. Temperatures should reach the mid 70s. Sunshine will continue and winds will subside a bit. We'll continue warming into Friday before a more drastic cooling trend takes us to the low 60s by the end of the weekned.

Have a great evening!

