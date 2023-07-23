Hot end to weekend, with cooler temps on the way

Hello, Central Oregon! We had more hot, hazy weather on Sunday on the High Desert, but relief is on the way!

We will see some cooler conditions over the next week, but also some elevated wind speeds in certain areas, resulting in more dangerous fire conditions with warnings already in place through Monday.

Winds in the area have been 10-15 MPH from the north and northwest, but will likely turn to the west and southwest overnight, with the potential to pick up into Monday. Some areas will encounter winds gusting up to 25 MPH as this cool front works its way across the Pacific Northwest.

Fire watches are in place throughout the southeastern part of the state and to our north, as fires continue to bring hazy conditions.

Temperatures were in the upper 80s to mid 90s across the state, with 90-degree temperatures in Bend and Redmond. Sunday should have marked the last unseasonably warm day until we get closer to next weekend, with mid-80-degree temperatures to start out the work week and a high of 84 in Bend Monday, relief is on the way! Overnight lows will remain in the upper 40's and low 50's throughout the week.

