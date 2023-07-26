Sunny and Smoky

Skip to Content
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

High pressure continues to dominate our weather picture, so we are in for more sunshine with a few clouds toward the end of the day. Air quality has improved a bit this morning, but the smoke from wildfires will stay with us again today. Highs will be in the low to mid 80's and NWbreezes will be fairly gentle at 5-15 mph. Those breezes will become light and variable overnight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and the smoke is likely to stay with us. Lows will be in the upper 30's to upper 40's. 

Smoky conditions will stay with us into Thursday morning when we hopefully see some partial clearing. Sunny skies will be with us for as far as we can see. So will these moderate temperatures will be with us through the coming weekend. A warmup starts Monday and we will reach the low 90's Tuesday. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

