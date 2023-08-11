Dry, breezy and getting warmer

Happy Friday, Central Oregon! Today remains windy and dry, but even warmer weather is on the way next week!

Over the weekend, a large, high pressure ridge will build off the Pacific Northwest coast. It will block any potential moisture from the storm activity to our south from heading into our area. As a result, we will stay dry and conditions will continue to warm significantly, likely nearing triple digit temperatures by the middle of next week.

There will be breezy afternoon winds each day but conditions are fairly moderate this morning. As has been the case this week, gusts will begin to pickup by early this evening and some areas will see winds of 15-20mph, dying down around midnight.

Much of Deschutes county is still under sever drought conditions. With the addition of increasing temperatures and wind speeds, there are raising concerns about wildfire conditions in our future and the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch over the weekend in portions of the state. Smoke continues to migrate into Central Oregon via several fires to our west.

Today, we’ll have mostly clear skies and just above average temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s with partly cloudy conditions.