Three suspicious La Pine-area wildfires investigated as arson; tips sought

Fire

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officials sought help from the public Tuesday as they investigate as possible arson three suspicious wildfires in southern Deschutes County this month.

Law enforcement is asking the public for any information or tips that could assist in the ongoing arson investigation. The fires being investigated include:

The Rosland Road Fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 near Rosland Road and Newberry Estates, 4 miles NE of La Pine. The fire was contained at 393 acres.

The Finley Fire was reported at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8 near Darlene Way and Finley Butte Road, approximately 2 miles east of La Pine. The fire was contained at 45 acres.

The Paulina Lake Fire was reported at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 near Highway 97 and Forest Road 21, approximately 6 miles NE of La Pine. The fire was contained at 48 acres.

The public is asked to call the Forest Service Arson tip line at 541-383-5717 and leave a message with any information that could help identify a potential suspect or suspect vehicle.