Central Oregon’s 2022: A reflection on the accomplishments and tragedies Oregonians faced

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The shocking interruption of a typically quiet, late-August Sunday evening, when a disturbed young man fired off 100-plus bullets on the way to and inside Bend’s Eastside Safeway, only to be stopped by employee Don Surrett Jr.’s heroic actions in the produce department, were bound to be viewed as Central Oregon’s biggest news story of 2022, from the very moments those tragic events unfolded.

But traditional year-end summations (or cold rankings of page views or mouse clicks) are bound to include heartbreaking or frustrating, maddening things many would rather forget or move on from, such as COVID-19's lingering impacts, despite an end to the daily state reports, and skip past things we’d instead prefer to remember, even relish and cherish, like the return of traditional High Desert gatherings, like Bend's Pet Parade and Pole Pedal Paddle.

Lives, years -- or memories -- are never so neat and orderly or arrangeable as a calendar. So such lists are by their very nature incomplete, and lend themselves to endless what-aboutisms. One thought inevitably triggers others, and you can only hope and pray that on balance, they are worth a brief review, a backward glance, as we turn the literal page and -- only in one, chronological sense -- start anew.

Crime: Trials and tragedies

One high-profile case reached a conclusion (pending promised appeals) when a Deschutes County jury acquitted Ian Cranston of second-degree murder but convicted him of manslaughter in the fatal September 2021 shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a downtown Bend nightclub.

Several other homicide cases remain pending at year's end, including Alexander Smith, arrested in the late-May killing of Tina Klein-Lewis on Cloverdale Road; Thomas Craig, accused of murder, arson in early June in death of Allan Ely a Bend townhome; and Wesley Brady, accused of two counts of murder in the August killing of Bend teens Angela Pastorino and Alfredo Hernandez; and in December, Paige Jordan Vannorsdall, accused in the fatal shooting of ex-husband Devyne Briggs

Crook County DA Kari Hathorn released bodycam footage as she found sheriff's Deputy Steven Hatcher was justified in fatally shooting a 35-year-old fugitive, Nicholas Rodin, on a Juniper Canyon gravel road on Feb. 4 after he refused commands, said he had a gun and was reaching toward his pocket.

Jefferson County DA Steve Leriche made a similar finding, clearing law enforcement response in using deadly force to stop a Madras man who allegedly stole a rifle from a parked pickup truck at the Jefferson County Fair in July, pointing it at citizens and pursuing officers while on the run, only unable to fire because two rounds jammed in the chamber.

Homelessness: Progress and frustrations

The High Desert was far from the only area of the country to wrestle with issues of homelessness, and while officials could point to steps such as motels converted to shelters, a new navigation center and a houseless strategies coordinator, Other efforts such as the St. Vincent's Place transitional shelter aimed to provide long-term answers, with safe places and guided programs to return to stable housing.

The city of Bend's new shelter code and camping code regulations sparked debate and controversy.

Amid crime, health and safety issues and other concerns in public rights of way, the city twice cleared a homeless camp on Second Street. A road project leads to plans for removal of the long-standing Hunnell Road encampment in the new year.

COVID-19: Health issues evolve and broaden

The third year that COVID-19 caused health issues around the globe was not the last, as the surge of the latest omicron variant threatened a return to school closures, before cases fell again and the mask mandate was dropped in the spring while a new round of booster shots was urged, even for young children.

The National Guard returned to help in hospitals, but the financial challenges worsened, as St. Charles laid off 105 workers in May and cut 76 vaant jobs, helping fuel unionization efforts. President/CEO Joe Sluka stepped down and two top execs were laid off. while major operating losses were trimmed late in the year.

As fall turned to winter, a so-called "tripledemic" of COIVD, RSV and the return of the flu sent hospital bed counts swelling, especially a rise in pediatric cases that also made for short supplies of over-the-counter medicine and, again, talk of whether a return to masks are needed.

Decision 2022: A year of political uncertainty plays out

From the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional and legislative district lines to the rare entry of a strong non-affiliated candidate, Betsy Johnson, in the hard-fought governor's race won by Tina Kotek (where KTVZ and OSU-Cascades co-hosted their first debate), it was an election year when anything was possible.

Former House Speaker Tina Kotek will follow fellow Democrat Kate Brown to the governor's seat. And Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer narrowly defeated Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the redrawn House District 5 seat.

The most hot-button issue was Ballot Measure 114, the gun-rights law approved by a bare majority of voters, which at year's end was in limbo in the courts. You can check the final results in other local and Oregon races on our Decision 2022 results page.

There were a lot of political happenings this year. Bend Mayor Sally Russell resigned, as did Councilor Rita Schenkelberg. Central Oregon voters mostly opted out of psilocybin therapy, but not in Deschutes County, where local rules proceeded as the state completed theirs and prepared to license facilitators in 2023.

Businesses face new, old challenges

Serious staffing and supply chain issues happening nationwide continued to be keenly felt by businesses and organizations large and small on the High Desert, along with government agencies like the DMV, while inflation sent gas prices soaring past $5 a gallon and grocery and other prices rising fast, too (though gas declined toward the end of the year.)

The city of Bend brought Bird shared e-bikes to Bend, and their abandonment around town prompted criticism and steps to curb the problem. Summit Health was sold to VillageMD, a subsidiary of Walgreens, for $9 billion -- as pharmacies across the region struggled with staffing, long lines and other issues.

Drought hits reservoirs, irrigators; Cedar Creek Fire, smoke linger

Another year of drought hit the High Desert hard -- and has not fully relented, even after a wetter, snowier early winter -- as Prineville Reservoir, for example, fell to a record low, and area farmers, ranchers and irrigators faced challenges to their future. More projects to pipe leaky irrigation canals moved forward but drew opposition, politically and/or in court.

One of several lightning-sparked fires at the start of August on the Willamette National Forest, the Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge, proved extremely challenging due to access issues and grew to over 127,000 acres over the ensuing three months, causing major evacuations in Oakridge and elsewhere, roadway, campground, resort and recreation closures and sent thick smoke frequently billowing into the High Desert.

Tragic accidents claim several lives

In February, two Bend men, Thomas Schuberg, 66, and Theodore Speer, 60. were killed in skiing accidents on Mt. Bachelor about a day apart.

In the spring, Bend 17-year-old Ben Murphy died at the Bend Whitewater Park when he became trapped underwater for several minutes, despite fellow surfers' rescue efforts. The whitewater channel was closed until design safety changes were made and new rules imposed, including a ban on surfer leashes.

In July, a Bend man, Joseph Torkelson, 56, died of injuries suffered on a Deschutes River floating excursion when he apparently was pulled underwater in the middle channel of the whitewater park, police said.

Bend Fire & Rescue Engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother Mark, 38, were killed in the August crash of their small plane at an Idaho airport after a backcountry trip; hundreds gathered for their memorial service days later at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

In October, two children, Cobain Johnson, 6, and his 9-year-old half-sister, Nyla, died in a house fire in the Juniper Acres area of Crook County.

Upbeat stories

While, there have been many tragedies to reflect on in 2022, we also persevered, gave back, came back and gathered hope.

An example: Ben Seely was new to Crook County Middle School and wanted to spread smiles and cheer -- so he carried a homemade sign saying "Have a Nice Day."

"If I'm on Instagram on my phone. that doesn't make me a productive member of society," Seely said.

Meanwhile, Redmond 7-year-old Kennedy Nichols stepped up to help the Ronald McDonald House in Bend, where families of young hospital patients can stay. Nichols sold bracelets and used more than $800 to buy gifts for other kids.

"I like helping people, I think it's something I'm going to do again," she said.